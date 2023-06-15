How do the Jaguars neighbors feel about their 'Stadium of the Future' proposal?

Mike and Dana Miller are brothers and grew up Out East. The two have different opinions on the Jaguars $2 billion "Stadium of the Future" proposal.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The same questions keep popping up when people talk about the Jaguars "Stadium of the Future."

How much are taxpayers going to pay and how will it impact the community?

Those same questions were asked and discussed at The 'Man-Cave' Barbershop Out East, which sits a few blocks from TIAA Bank Field's parking lot.

“Only thing you’re doing is making a building stadium bigger than what it is making it look prettier," Out East neighbor, Mike Miller, said.

“It’s not just about the stadium it’s about the surrounding area and what Shad Khan has already committed to doing," 'Man-Cave' Barbershop owner, Dana Miller, said.

The two are brothers and were born and raised in the Eastside community. The two debated the Jaguar's bold project inside the barbershop.

“I vote yes on the stadium," Dana said.

"I vote no, Mike said, who believes the Jaguar's proposed asking price of $1 billion in taxpayer money is too high.

He also thinks the project isn't in the best interest of the Eastside community.

“Anybody like any business is in it to make money because you’re not in business if you don’t want to see no profit coming from it but my thing is it has to be more than just about that,” Mike said.

“The jaguars have partnered with the Historic Eastside CDC and Eastside Business Legacy putting on workshops. See if you don’t know that’s why we invite people to come out to learn," Dana said to his brother.

The Jaguars have pledged $1 million dollars to the Eastside community. Its most recent project was the grand opening of a playground at Flossie Brunson Eastside Park.

Dana has been at the Jaguar's table, but Mike isn't quite ready to take a seat.

“This is my community so if I want my community to better itself, I got to be more involved I may listen to the elders or something like that," Mike said.