House from 'Christmas Story' being sold by Ponte Vedra man, but not without controversy

The house from the classic holiday movie 'A Christmas Story' is for sale by a man who lives on the First Coast.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a holiday tradition for millions of families across America. However, this holiday season the movie 'A Christmas Story' will be played on TV and you can actually own the house from the movie.

And there's plenty of drama in the backstory about the sale of the house from the movie.

For the right price you can choose to decorate the house from 'A Christmas Story' just like Ralphie's dad, complete with your own leg lamp. The house, which is located in Cleveland, is being sold by Brian Jones, who lives in Ponte Vedra.

Recently Jones told the Today Show that he put a quarter of a million dollars into its renovation.

"It would have been cheaper to tear the house down and start over, but everything basically had to be reworked, all of the vinyl had to come off, wood siding, wood windows," said Jones."So we basically had to un-update the house because it was built in 1895, so there was a lot of retro-ing that we had to do."

The sale price for the house, which is part of seven total properties, is only being revealed to qualified buyers. For more information on the sale click this link.

But drama surrounded the sale last month. On Nov. 15, Jones confronted actor Yano Anaya and demanded that Anaya stop taking pictures with fans in front of the house, allegedly under the guise of raising money so cast members could buy it. Anaya played one of the bullies in the movie.

After the altercation, Anaya's GoFundMe page was taken down.

TMZ released video of the confrontation, and shortly after that Jones released the following statement.

"I apologize for the way I expressed myself; however it was out of concern that fans could be misled into contributing to a GoFundMe campaign that will not result in the purchase of the house." - Brian Jones

The house is still for sale, unless you're more interested in buying an Official Red Ryder carbine action two-hundred shot range model air rifle.