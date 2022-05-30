Family safe after house fire near Abess Park area

All five residents and family dog made it out safely. Still some cats unaccounted for. Cause of fire reportedly was smoking.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Shortly after 2 a.m. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the 12500 block of Tropic Drive East.

The following details are from Captain Prosswimmer:

The fire came in shortly after 2 a.m. When firefighters arrived they found the residential structure heavily involved in fire.

All five residents - two adults and three children, along with the family dog, made it out safely. There are still some cats unaccounted for.

It took firefighters approximately 30 to 40 minutes to get the blaze under control.

At one point firefighters had to go into a defensive attack position and remove everyone from inside to ensure safety.

The firefighters also had to ask neighbors to come out of their home as they protected nearby structures on either side.

Cause of the fire was smoking, according to Captain Prosswimmer at 5:51 a.m.