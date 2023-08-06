This isn’t the first time Jean Brown has had to face adversity. She had a tree fall on top of her home during a storm last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Northside family is picking up the pieces after losing nearly everything in a house fire.

This isn’t the first time Jean Brown has had to face adversity. Brown is the homeowner and she’s also battling cancer.

She also had a tree fall on top of her home during a storm last year.

Now, she’s trying to salvage what’s left of her home of several years.

“One of my daughters were in the den asleep, and she says she heard crackling,” said Brown.

Brown and her daughter were inside their home when they say wires seemed to be on fire, so they got out.

“Everybody thank God was safe and no one got hurt or injured,” said Brown.

In a walk through of what’s left of the home, there are photos and other memories barely standing.

Brown’s goddaughter was one of several family members to arrive shortly after the fire trucks.

“It could’ve been her sleeping and smoke inhalation and the roof could have caved in because everything is destroyed on one side of the house,” said Renee Harris, goddaughter.

A disaster action team member was present to take a look at damages.

Although the damage is extensive, the family is thankful no one was hurt.

“I’m grateful for their concerns all is well, and I serve a mighty God because this too shall pass,” said Brown.