Fire rescue crews are responding to a house fire on Jacksonville's Westside Sunday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

This house is fully involved in fire, crews will not be going inside rather will fight it defensively. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 22, 2018

Crews have been on the scene in the 1500 block of Jones Road since around 3 a.m.

A house was fully involved in the fire and crews fought the blaze defensively from outside the structure. The home was unoccupied, according to JFRD.

The fire has since been extinguished and JFRD says one crew remains on the scene.

Crews are responding to the 1500 block of Jones rd for a residential structure fire....E53 is on scene advising fire showing ....more crews are en route. — MyJFRD (@JFRDJAX) July 22, 2018

We reached out to JFRD to determine the cause of the fire, but they were unable to give information at the time.

© 2018 WTLV