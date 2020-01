JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a house fire in Arlington Wednesday, blocking Fort Caroline Road.

JFRD reported the fire in the 12300 block of Fort Caroline Road just after 2:45 p.m. Firefighters said the house is clear after a search. At 3:18 p.m., JFRD said the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.