A small-town mayor’s bill to stop a railroad from parking its trains all over his town and blocking traffic could take effect this summer if passed by the Florida Legislature.

Baldwin Mayor Sean Lynch wrote House Bill 309 to attempt to regulate how CSX, a $62-billion corporation, treats his city of 1,400 residents.

Baldwin’s tiny rail yard cannot accommodate CSX’s 15,000-foot-long trains, which routinely spill out onto Yellow Water Road, Main Street, U.S. Route 301 and U.S. Route 90, according to local officials, residents and town records.

The spillover onto the roads can block traffic for minutes or hours, aggravating drivers and hurting businesses.

Lynch’s bill would implement fines that increase with the amount of time a train is blocking a road, topping out at $1,200 for more than an hour plus another $1,000 every 15 minutes.

In June, mention of CSX trains around Baldwin ignited officials’ and locals’ worries regarding public safety and economic longevity.

By December, the situation appeared unchanged.

Local residents who work, including Robert Mercer, still raced to beat trains during morning commutes.

Mercer said last month that after getting stuck behind a train with his 2-year-old daughter in the summer heat he’d begrudgingly paid $5,000 for a ’96 Dodge Ram with air-conditioning, a sum he hadn’t planned to lose.

Lynch said last week that at his wife’s pizza shop, Papa Sean’s, 10 hot pizzas waited patiently on the oven for customers who, stuck in train traffic, never arrived to pick them up. He said kids still squeeze between train cars to cross the tracks.

While a bypass project to alleviate the problem is slated for completion in November 2020, Lynch said he still expects traffic for residents and nonchalance from CSX, which anticipates more cuts to its workforce.

The company will be around 6 to 7 percent smaller by the end of 2019, according to a CSX spokesperson, who said the railroad will “maintain adequate staffing to safely and efficiently move freight for our customers.”

Earlier this month state. Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, filed Lynch’s bill, which amends and adds to previous railroad-highway grade crossing regulations.

Most states already have laws that prohibit trains from blocking roads for excessive time periods, Lynch said.

His bill was referred to the State Affairs Committee and two subcommittees Jan. 23, and he expects to testify then watch as the bill travels through the House and Senate.

Duggan said that based on his conversations with Lynch and locals the train blockages proved to be “far and away the most pressing issue” in Baldwin.

Duggan noted he’s seen support in the House and Senate.

State Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Jacksonville, will introduce companion legislation, and Senator Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, wrote a letter in December asking CSX President and CEO Jim Foote to work with impacted communities, especially Baldwin, to reduce the problems CSX trains cause.

CSX declined comment on the proposed legislation, which states if a train blocks a road, street or public highway for more than 15 minutes but less than 20 minutes, the owner or operator must pay a $200 fine. As a train’s time in the way of traffic extends, fines increase; more than 20 minutes but less than 30 minutes costs $300 and more than 30 minutes but less than an hour would cost $600.

If a train blocks a crossing for more than an hour, the baseline fine is $1,200, and each additional 15 minutes of blockage is another $1,000 hit.

The bill adds no crew members should be held personally responsible for congestion due to factors beyond their control.

Baldwin did not receive any money from the nearly 170 tickets Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office issued to CSX in the town last year, according to Lynch, who reported in December that CSX paid only 18 of the $100 fines.

Lynch said he’s unsure what the ultimate CSX response to his proposal will look like, but that he sure hopes the company doesn’t blow it off.

“That’s why I worked so hard to get some backing with the senators on this,” Lynch said. “All the talks I had with CSX went on deaf ears.”

Duggan said he spoke Tuesday with Craig Camuso, CSX regional vice president for state government affairs. Duggan said Camuso told him the bill had already gotten attention of some CSX higher-ups, who plan to collect and analyze train stops from the U.S. Route 90 crossing in Baldwin before deciding on appropriate actions.

Previously, although Duggan made suggestions to CSX representatives that he believed could increase Baldwin’s railyard capacity and benefit all sides, the response he got was, “I just can’t get anybody to focus on this.”

Lynch remains optimistic about his proposed legislation, with support from local politicians, residents of affected towns and a recent commitment from a Jacksonville councilman to adopt the bill.

As he said last summer, Lynch is committed to this fight against train stoppages until the end.

Click here to read more from the Florida Time-Union.