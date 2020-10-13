Hours of body-worn camera footage from first 2 days of Jacksonville protests released

On May 30 and 31, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested dozens of protesters, charging them with unlawful assembly and holding them in jail overnight.

Hours of body-worn camera footage was released Tuesday from the first two days of Jacksonville protests following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

This comes after a summer of public pressure for more transparency from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and footage for 14 officer-involved shootings was made public by the State Attorney’s Office over the past few weeks.

On May 30 and 31, the JSO arrested dozens of protesters — charging them with unlawful assembly and holding them in jail overnight.

Although there was some violence on the first day, many of those arrested say they were peacefully protesting when they were taken into custody.

Ultimately, local prosecutors chose not to prosecute 63 out of the 66 cases. The state reviewed the videos from both days and determined “there is not a reasonable possibility of conviction” in those cases.

The sheriff’s office also settled a civil suit by agreeing to pay the plaintiffs $100,000.