Hot fireworks in trash ignite, causing Clay County house fire

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A family of four in Clay County is starting off the new year without a home after hot fireworks in a trash can caught fire and burned an Oakleaf house.

The Clay County Fire Rescue department was called to a residential structure fire at the 2400 block of Club Lake Drive at 1:25 a.m. Four people were home at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out safely and no one was hurt, according to a post on Clay County Fire Rescue's Twitter page.

According to the tweet, firefighters were able to determine the fire was caused by hot fireworks disposed of in a garage trash can. The Red Cross is working with the family to set up temporary housing.