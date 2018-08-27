Memorial Hospital has identified four of the victims that were taken to its hospital on Sunday following the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing.

Pete Moberg with Memorial Hospital sent out a release, saying that one was treated for minor injuries and released yesterday, but three remain in the hospital in good condition.

The victim who was released was David Echevarria, 28. The other three who remain in the hospital are Alexander Madunic, 27, who suffered a gunshot wound to the foot, Christopher McFarland, 31, who had a bullet graze to the head, and a minor, who we are not identifying due to his age.

JSO said a total of 11 people were injured.

UF Health announced around 1 a.m. Monday that four victims were released from the hospital and two remain. One of the victims is in serious, but stable condition under observation while the other is in good condition.

