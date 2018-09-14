JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Gia Fazio is an evacuee and so are her horses.

"We are from Bluffton, South Carolina and we left under the mandatory evacuation that was later reversed about an hour after we got here," she said.

She and her eight horses came to the Jacksonville Equestrian Center. Right now it's housing about 50 horses that have evacuated from North and South Carolina.

Sharon Pepe brought two horses. She's also from Bluffton, South Carolina. She chose to come to Jacksonville because she'd been here before.

"The facility has offered everything you'd want under these circumstances because it's a little scary," she said, talking about having to evacuate from your familiar surroundings.

She and Fazio had great things to say about the help they've received in Jacksonville. They said parents of some of the local 4-H kids even came to help walk the horses and clean the stalls.

"Every morning we've been able to get our horses out and get their legs moving for an hour. Any owner knows how important that is," Fazio said.

Evacuating horses from a storm is a bit trickier than leaving with your dog or cat.

"Florida has its own restrictions," Fazio noted. She said people moving horses over the border have to prove their horses have been tested for equine diseases.

"We also have to have a health certificate within the last 30 days stating the animal is healthy, safe to travel, and safe to come into the state because they can carry all kinds of stuff," she said.

And even if it takes a lot of work to move these horses, for these owners it's worth it.

Fazio petted a horse and said, "That's how it goes. They're family members."

