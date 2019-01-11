ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida — The most visible residential area in St. Augustine is starting to look different.

The historic homes on the bayfront south of the Bridge of Lions, are being raised because of flooding concerns, so the house are getting taller.

Some of Paul Thompson's neighbors along the bayfront have elevated their homes.

"Their front door used to be right there," he said pointing to one of the homes. "Now they've raised it up about 5 feet higher."

These are the homes just across the street from the water. They flooded during hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

"So the idea is if the water comes up again, they don't get flooded," Thompson said.

So far, out of the roughly dozen homes along this stretch of road, three have been raised, a fourth is planned.

"There are a few of us who can't raise their homes because of what's it's made of," Thompson said. "And I'm one of them."

Thompson's house is made of hollow terracotta tiles and lifting it would "crumble right on down," he said.

So he's come up with a way to still live higher. He is moving his living space to the second floor. And he is turning the bottom floor into a garage and lanai.

"I think I've made the best solution, given what's I've been given," he said.

A few doors down on Marine Street, contractor and city commissioner John Valdes showed off the work getting done on a recently lifted home from the 1800s.

"St. Augustine is very low," Valdes said. "Our average height downtown is probably 6 feet above sea level. So if we're going to save these buildings, we've got to save them from ocean rise and that's going to require lifting them."

As for Thompson, he has a creative way of saving his home.

"This was the only street I've wanted to live on in St. Augustine. [I want to] have it be here for another 100 years."