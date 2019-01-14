JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville homeowner is still waiting to get answers from the city while trash and yard waste build up in the ditches across from her home. Last week the city came out, but she says there's still work left to be done.

Homeowner Linda Perry admits some parts of the ditch across from her home look better than they did two weeks ago, but isn't happy about the work done.

"The thing is that the water still isn’t flowing," Perry said.

For the first time in months, Linda Perry can start to see the water trickling from the drains across from her home.

“One day is not going to cut it because you got it all back down Charles Avenue.”

Perry said two city workers dug out a good section along Hogan last week, but left trash like bottles, cans, and baskets there from last week.

“Why do people pay taxes for? It’s not done, because that ditch down there has to be all cleaned out, it has to be all cleaned out and dugout," Perry said.

Monday afternoon Perry said five more city workers walked the same property line she showed First Coast News in the morning, but is still waiting for the ditches to be cleaned.

First Coast News did not get an official response from the city for this story.