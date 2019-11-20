ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Early Tuesday afternoon, the lawn of the St. Augustine Visitor Information Center had police all over it.

"I thought someone broke into the visitor information center when we walked by," Katie Lutz said.

That wasn't the case.

Sources tell First Coast News, a cleaning crew Tuesday discovered a man had passed away, tucked in the bushes on the side of the lawn.

The police chief believes the man was homeless. There is no word on who he is yet. However, police say it appeared he died of natural causes -- no attack, no wounds.

"It was a little cold," Sandy Lutz said. "It wasn't drastically cold."

The weather was in the low 50s overnight and Tuesday morning. Still, that's cold to sleep in. St. Augustine Police Chief Barry Fox said the man died sometime Monday or Tuesday morning because he had Monday's newspaper with him.

"And nobody saw him," Sandy Lutz said.

Not even in the middle of St. Augustine's busy tourist area, just across from Ripley's Believe it or Not museum and next to the parking garage.

It's as if he was invisible.

So many homeless people are to those who don't want to see them.

Katie Lutz and her grandmother, Sandy, have been close to homelessness.

"Me and my mother lived in a homeless shelter for a couple months," Katie Lutz said.

St. Augustine has two officers who work with those experiencing homelessness. The officers help them find homes. This year, the officers reunited 122 homeless people with their families, but those who are on the streets often struggle with poor health.

And there are still those who die alone.

"It's sad when you hear someone's out by themselves and they have nobody," Sandy Lutz said. "Nobody."

We don't know much about this man yet. Fingerprints will possibly identify him.

We do know he was a person with feelings who died next to trash, alone, at the end of a sidewalk in busy downtown St. Augustine.