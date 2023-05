Officials say the search is part of a federal investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homeland Security officers were on site at the JinkoSolar factory in Jacksonville Monday.

A police presence can be seen at the factory, which is located at 4660 New World Avenue.

Officers say they are serving a search warrant.

The warrant is part of an ongoing federal investigation.

At this time, there is no indication of when the search will be complete.