Holiday shoppers find success in last-minute shopping

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Last-minute holiday shopping has taken over for shoppers at the Markets at Town Center.

Christmas day arrives in less than 7 hours and shoppers are wrapping things up.

"You know what I kind of do it every year last-minute shopping," said holiday shopper, Toni Callahan.

“We pretty much figured out what we were going to get and I just felt like I needed some stocking stuffers last minute," said holiday shopper, Zach Huber.

The shopping experience hasn’t been too bad for these holiday shoppers.

“It’s been long lines in a couple of stores but they’ve been moving pretty quick," said Callahan.

“We actually went the other day and it seemed more packed the other day than it is today, so it seems okay today," said Huber.

Christopher Benfield, a shift supervisor at Palmetto Moon, says that their business has been very successful this holiday.

“There’s been a stark increase I traffic I think it’s just a lot of people wanting to get out and about I think it’s a result from Covid,” said Benfield.

Benfield says he mainly seeing shoppers purchasing stocking stuffers.

“Basically, I think this is like the last like hoorah for people. So I see a lot of people come in and get like little small things like stickers, socks, beanies and hats, things of that nature,” said Benfield.

And to make your shopping less stressful Callahan says prepare in advance.