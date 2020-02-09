Georgia Power customers will have more than $17 taken off their October bills

ATLANTA — Georgia Power said Tuesday the average customer will see a reduction to their bill of more than $17 in October.
This is because the typical residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt-hours will receive an estimated $12-credit on their October bill, according to the utility company. The credit is the result of what the company said is the implementation of a one-time $61.1 million credit for customers, which was approved Tuesday.
Adding the $12-credit to lower fuel rates implemented in the summer, GP says the typical customer will see their bill go down by more than $17.
The company said the amount each customer receives will vary based on their 2019 usage. The credit will be applied to customers who had active accounts as of Dec. 31, 2019, and are still active or are receiving their final bills as of Oct. 2020.