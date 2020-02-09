Georgia Power customers will have more than $17 taken off their October bills

The credit is the result of what the company said is the implementation of a one-time $61.1 million credit for customers, which was approved Tuesday.

ATLANTA — Georgia Power said Tuesday the average customer will see a reduction to their bill of more than $17 in October.

This is because the typical residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt-hours will receive an estimated $12-credit on their October bill, according to the utility company. The credit is the result of what the company said is the implementation of a one-time $61.1 million credit for customers, which was approved Tuesday.

Adding the $12-credit to lower fuel rates implemented in the summer, GP says the typical customer will see their bill go down by more than $17.