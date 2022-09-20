Third victim identified by deputies after Flagler County HOA president charged for secretly recording inside condo

Flagler County investigators say they found multiple videos and photos of a third victim in various stages of undress and using the bathroom.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man arrested earlier this month on video voyeurism charges has been charged with five additional felonies after the Flagler County Sheriff's Office says it learned of a third victim who was caught on another hidden video camera he planted.

Robert W. Orr, 59, was re-arrested Monday night. He was previously the president of Las Brisas Condo Association within the Matanzas Shores community.

Orr was previously charged with installing a video camera inside a condominium without the owner's permission, capturing two victims on camera.

FCSO says during a forensic analysis of the electronic equipment seized from Orr’s apartment, investigators found multiple videos and photos of a third victim in various stages of undress and using the bathroom.

Deputies say some of the images date back to 2018. FCSO detectives contacted the third victim, and she informed the detectives that she was not aware of being recorded and that she would like to pursue charges.

FCSO was initially notified on Aug. 30 by a woman who had a weekend stay at a condo. As she was packing up to leave, she discovered a plugged-in USB camera hidden inside an indoor flower pot located in the master bedroom she was sleeping in.

FCSO's Major Case Unit examined the camera and found that it contained video of two people in various stages of undress inside the condo, including the female who filed the report and a male who was also staying in the condo that weekend, according to Staly.

It also contained videos of Orr testing the camera inside his own condo before it was placed in the flower pot.

In total, Orr has now been charged with seven counts of video voyeurism and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

He has since left the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility after posting $25,000 bond.