Video voyeur who was the HOA president arrested in Flagler County

Robert Orr hid a video camera in a flower pot inside the master bedroom of a Matanzas Shores condo. He left footage of himself on the camera, investigators said.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A 59-year-old man who was president of a condo association in the Matanzas Shores community faces four felonies for installing a video camera inside a condominium without the owner's permission, focused on the master bedroom, according to a press release from Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly.

Robert Orr turned himself in at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility Tuesday night, where he was booked on four counts of video voyeurism, Staly continued. Orr was released after posting $20,000 bond.

Orr was president of Las Brisas Condo Association within the Matanzas Shores community.

FCSO was notified on August 30 by a woman who had a weekend stay at a condo, Staly said. As she was packing up to leave, she discovered a plugged-in USB camera hidden inside of an indoor flower pot located in the master bedroom she was sleeping in.

FCSO's Major Case Unit examined the camera and found that it contained video of two people in various stages of undress inside the condo, including the female who filed the report and a male who was also staying in the condo that weekend, according to Staly. It also contained videos of Orr testing the camera inside his own condo before it was placed in the flower pot.

"This pervert installed video cameras in a condo that he was a caretaker for so that he could view people inside without their knowledge or consent," said Staly. "It's a disgusting invasion of privacy."

The condo owner told detectives the condo is usually unoccupied but she does allow people to stay there at times as guests. The condo owner confirmed that Orr was allowed access to the condo to check on its condition since she lives out of state, Staly said.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Orr's residence where they found several spy cameras along with other kinds of electronic devices, according to Staly. Those devices are being analyzed by FCSO's Digital Forensics Unit.

"I'm urging anyone who has allowed Orr unsupervised access into their home to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious," Staly added. "At this time, the evidence suggests that Robert Orr acted alone."