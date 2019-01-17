History returned to Mayport Thursday morning. There are roughly 380 ft. left from the hull of the USS Saratoga, which called Mayport home from 1957 to 1994, when it was decommissioned.

Former USS Saratoga Navy Sailor John Lipscomb served on the USS Saratoga from 1966 to 1968. Thursday was his first day back at the port where the aircraft carrier used to dock. It was not only his first return but the return of one of the last remaining pieces of the ship.

"Today is a homecoming I’ve been looking forward to for quite a while, " said Lipscomb.

For five years, Lipscomb followed the ownership path of the USS Saratoga in hopes of salvaging what he could of the aircraft carrier he served on.

“I contacted ESCO Marine because I knew that I want to save the nameplate. I knew that was the museum piece and I also wanted scraps that we could make tokens for shipmates."

ESCO Marine would file for bankruptcy though in 2015, putting the steel and its future on hold and Lipscomb having to negotiate for the second time in 2017.

“It’s pretty much all that’s left of Saratoga and she’s coming home today, " Lipscomb said.

The former sailor drove himself for two days from Georgia to Texas to pick the 16-by-3-foot plate from the USS Saratoga.

Lipscomb joked when we asked why he didn't keep the piece for himself in his back yard. He said he could've, but of course, he wouldn't do that.

"I’m representing the USS Saratoga Association, so this belongs to the people not to me,” he said.

“John did a great job pulling this off and wouldn’t miss this," said Skip Burnham.

Burnham spent four years on the USS Saratoga. He flew in from Dayton, Ohio just to be here for the ceremony.

“It was my home for four years, my family for four years, this is where it belongs," Burnham said.

Now home, the steel will be showcased at the Saratoga Classic Half Marathon next month on and housed in a training facility over the summer for the public to see.

The race will be held on Feb. 3.

