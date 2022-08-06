Historian says Jacksonville has the 'most beautiful city hall in America'

Author of the Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage, Dr. Wayne Wood, says the importance and the beauty of architectural landmarks are often overlooked.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage tells the story of Jacksonville in a way not many history books do.

“The book contains over 600 buildings, Jacksonville's finest architectural specimens, and historical landmarks," said Dr. Wayne Wood, Historian-at-Large for the Jacksonville Historical Society.

He's also the author of Jacksonville's Architectural Heritage.

Wood says the more we know about the story and artistry that went into designing these buildings, the better it is for Jacksonville.

“Like the St. James building and the great department store that was the masterpiece of architect Henry John, which is now our city hall. It’s the most beautiful city hall in America," said Wood.

Wood says we want to preserve these buildings, especially the ones that show great architecture and give insight about our historical figures. He says this is key to preserve them into the future.

“The last 50 years that I've been in Jacksonville the city has changed enormously, many great landmark buildings have been torn down," said Wood. "Many wonderful new buildings have been built, and that tapestry of old and new makes Jacksonville a city unlike any other."

For Jacksonville’s 200th birthday, Wood says they are making a new edition of the book that will be coming out this Christmas.