TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County School Board picked its next superintendent, Addison Davis, the current education leader in Clay County, Florida.

He has served as its superintendent since 2016 and recently was a finalist for Florida's Superintendent of the Year, according to the Hillsborough County Public Schools.

"He believes in putting students’ best interests at the heart of all decision-making, goal-based management and building a school system that embraces the entire community," the district said in a release. "Under Mr. Davis’ leadership, students across all demographics in Clay County increased their graduation rates for the past three years."

Superintendent Jeff Eakins is set to retire in June 2020 after spending 31 years with Hillsborough Public Schools.

Davis' was among three finalists for the position, which included Dr. Peter Licata, the current regional superintendent for Palm Beach County and Dr. Don Haddad, current superintendent in Longmont, Colorado.

Davis graduated from Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in exercise science and physical education and from Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Florida, with a master's degree in educational leadership, the district said.

Here's how the school board members scored each candidate's interview last week:

