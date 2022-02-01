HCSO to hold procession for deputy killed at St. Augustine vacation home

Investigators say a co-worker, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Detective Daniel Leyden, shot her before killing himself.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — To honor the life and service of Deputy Abigail Bieber, on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Motor Unit will escort her home to Clearwater.

The 30-year-old was found shot Saturday, Jan. 29, at a St. Augustine vacation rental home. It's believed a co-worker, Detective Daniel Leyden, shot her before killing himself after the two were heard arguing in a bedroom by fellow deputies on vacation with them.

Both were said to be in a romantic relationship.

"Deputy Abigail Bieber was an outstanding law enforcement officer, and by all accounts, an even better person who left a positive impact on every member of her squad and the countless members of our community who she encountered while on patrol," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

"This tragedy has left our Sheriff's Office family grief-stricken. There is a void within our hearts that can never be filled, but I hope that Deputy Bieber's legacy will be the way she lived her life, as a selfless servant."

Deputy Bieber, who's been with the sheriff's office since February 2018, frequently was on calls for service related to sexual battery and child abuse, the agency said, adding that she one day wished to become a detective within the Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Section.

The motorcade will travel from Interstate 75 in St. Johns County to Interstate 275 in Hillsborough County before exiting at Bearss Avenue. The sheriff's office says those escorting Deputy Bieber home will then travel from N. Dale Mabry Highway to Ehrlich Road before passing the HCSO District III Office where she was assigned.

Deputy Bieber's squadmates and members of the sheriff's office will line the roadways to pay their respects. The public is welcome to participate in

the procession with viewing available from the Macy's parking lot at the Citrus Park Mall.

Members of the community are also asked to park at the mall if planning on paying their respects. The procession is expected to pass by at approximately 12:15 p.m.

"Deputy Bieber is more than deserving of this honor, and we hope that by allowing both our Sheriff's Office family and the community at large to pay their respects, it will provide some small sense of comfort in this tragedy," Chronister said. "She will forever be remembered as a dedicated public servant."