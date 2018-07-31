Toxins from algae found last week near a Clay County Boy Scout camp were more than 10 times above draft safety guidelines prepared by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The reading from the western side of Doctors Lake, posted Monday on a state website, was the first time this summer the threshold was crossed in Northeast Florida.

Two other samples taken the same day at a boat ramp and a pier on the lake’s eastern shore both found only modest amounts of toxins.

The mixed results reflect the continuing potential for seasonal algae blooms around the St. Johns River to pose health hazards — and the uncertainty about which ones are health hazards on a given day.

“Those blooms can be toxic one day and other days they’re not,” said Jimmy Orth, executive director for the St. Johns Riverkeeper organization. Algae release toxins during changes in their life cycle, making it hard to know the risk in advance.

The toxin levels were reported by Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection.

An agency spokeswoman, Dee Ann Miller, said the agency phoned state health officials to make them aware of the results in addition to the normal practice of uploading the results to a Florida Department of Health database. She noted that the health department regularly advises people to avoid swimming in or contacting algae and said it’s that department’s choice when to issue additional advisories.

Shallow and sheltered, Doctors Lake fills almost every year with a type of algae known as microcystis, but this summer hasn’t matched its worst periods for slime.

“The lake hasn’t been bad,” said Frank Geer, a ranger at the Boy Scouts’ St. Johns River Base at Echockotee, which state records list as the location where high toxin levels occurred. “We see signs of it, but it’s not to the point where it’s nasty.”

Tests of the algae, however, showed levels of toxins called microcystins equivalent to 41 micrograms for each liter of water.

Draft guidelines that the EPA published in December 2016 recommended posting swimming advisories when toxins reach 4 micrograms per liter.

Effects of microcystin exposure can range from respiratory and intestinal problems to liver damage such as developing lesions on the liver.

The EPA’s guidelines for toxin levels were never finalized, and wouldn’t be binding if they were. The guidelines were drafted for use by states that issue alerts if toxin levels rise above a certain point.

Florida doesn’t have a clear threshold like that.

Orth said completing the EPA guidelines would be helpful, but Florida also needs a protocol for when to issue public alerts, like posting signs on affected shorelines.

Orth said that on Monday the Riverkeeper group sent more water from Doctors Lake to the same lab that DEP used to measure toxins.

Click here to read the Florida Times-Union article.

© 2018 WTLV