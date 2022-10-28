High-speed chase involving Dodge Hellcat nets 3 arrests in North Florida

FHP says the driver of the jeep failed to pull over and sped away with a green 2022 Dodge Hellcat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A car chase spanning over several counties led to the arrest of three Michigan men Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says around 6:23 a.m., a call was received about two stolen vehicles traveling north on I-75 in Sumter County.

The vehicles included a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2022 Dodge Durango that were being tracked by the owner. A short time later, the owner advised the Durango had stopped at an unknown location in Marion County.

Approximately 45 minutes later, a Florida Department of Agriculture Law Officer spotted the Grand Cherokee traveling north on I-75 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop near the 450-mile marker in Hamilton County.

FHP says the driver of the jeep failed to pull over and sped away with a green 2022 Dodge Hellcat. FHP says both vehicles fled north into Lowndes County where the Grand Cherokee was abandoned in Lake Park Georgia. FHP says the two occupants got into the Hellcat and continued to drive on the Interstate.

FHP says back in Hamilton County, a spike strip was deployed, and the Hellcat struck it with it's left tire. The occupants of the vehicle then reportedly fled on foot into a wooded area but were apprehended by FHP.