Two high schools on First Coast investigate threats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two schools in separate counties on the First Coast received threats on Friday.
Clay County
Ridgeview High School in Clay County received a call today from an unidentified individual who was threatening to bring an explosive to campus, according to an alert from the school.
The Clay County District Schools Police Department launched an investigation, which determined the threat was similar to what many other schools in Florida have received. School officials said there will be extra resources on campus for the rest of the school day.
Police are working to learn more information.
St. Johns County
Bartram Trail High School investigated a threat that was written on a restroom stall. As a precaution, the school plans to continue an increased law enforcement presence next week.