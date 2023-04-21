Two high schools on First Coast investigate threats

Two schools in separate counties on the First Coast received threats on Friday. They have both been investigated by their respective districts.

Clay County

Ridgeview High School in Clay County received a call today from an unidentified individual who was threatening to bring an explosive to campus, according to an alert from the school.

The Clay County District Schools Police Department launched an investigation, which determined the threat was similar to what many other schools in Florida have received. School officials said there will be extra resources on campus for the rest of the school day.

Police are working to learn more information.

St. Johns County