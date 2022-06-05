High school football player drowned while swimming in St. Mary's River

Friends and family of Raymond Bernard Wade Jr. are grieving his loss after he drowned Thursday evening.

School staff tells First Coast News, that families were alerted Thursday night about his death and counselors will be on campus all day for students and staff.

According to Charlton County Sherriff's Office, wade was swimming in the St. Mary's River near Trader Hills Landing when witnesses say he became distressed and called for help.

Deputies say they got the call around 5:15 p.m. and when they arrived on scene.

Friends of Wade Jr's said they tried to help him but were unsuccessful.

From there Charlton, Nassau, and Camden Co. Sherrif's Offices along with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources and The Florida Department of Fish and Wildlife searched for Wade Jr. using dive teams and small sonar units.

Wade Jr's body was found nearly six hours later.