High school students released from hospital, expected to be OK after 'medical emergencies' at NAS Jacksonville

The principal of Andrew Jackson High sent a message to families Thursday evening, confirming that all students have been released from the hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Seven students from Andrew Jackson High School are expected to be OK after being rushed to local hospitals after suffering 'medical emergencies' during an awards ceremony at Naval Air Station Jacksonville Wednesday.

The principal of Andrew Jackson High sent a message to families Thursday evening, confirming that all students have been released from the hospital and are with their families.

"While at this time we don’t know the exact cause of what happened, we will be meeting with our AFJROTC students and families as well as district staff to review this situation and determine if any changes need to take place with regards to AFJROTC procedures," said Principal Truitte Moreland in a statement to parents.

"Depending on our review, this can include guidance regarding hydration, amount of time standing at attention, and recommendations on posture. Again, we do not know the exact cause, but we will be reviewing this incident and meeting with our JRTOC family. As always, thank you for being a part of the Andrew Jackson family and please don’t hesitate to contact me at the school if you have any questions."

At approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, the students from Andrew Jackson High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officer’s Training Corps suffered medical emergencies during a Pass in Review and Awards Ceremony.

NAS Jax says a total of nine students fell out during the ceremony, seven were transported to the hospital and two refused treatment.

The event was being held to recognize 179 cadets with families in attendance.

The following is a statement from Duval County Public Schools:

"First, we want to send our thoughts and best wishes to the students who fell ill at the event and to their family members. School leadership will connect with those families and students to support them in any way possible as they recover.