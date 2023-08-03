Matanzas High School student to undergo mental exam after reportedly attacking teacher

The student's attorney requested that student complete a mental examination, according to a court filing.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A student who was arrested after reportedly attacking a paraprofessional at Matanzas High School will undergo a mental competency exam.

The student's attorney requested that student complete a mental examination, according to a court filing. The student's attorney has also entered a not guilty plea, originally reported by WESH.

The victim is still reportedly recovering from her injuries.

FCSO deputies responded to the high school after reports of an employee being physically attacked on campus. Upon arrival, officials found a woman on the ground with severe injuries after an "unprovoked attack" by a student. Her face was visibly bloodied from the attack, according to the arrest report.

When deputies spoke with the student, he explained that he was upset because the teacher took his Nintendo Switch during class. He also told officials he will "beat her up" anytime she tries to take his game.

Investigators were able to watch the attack when they reviewed the school's surveillance footage. The reportedly 6’6” and 270 pound student can be seen walking quickly towards the teacher before knocking her to the floor, leaving her unconscious. He is then seen kicking and punching the unconscious woman in the back and head around 15 times, according to officials. He reportedly climbed on top of her, at one point during the incident. Others can be seen rushing to help the victim, who was unable to protect herself. It took multiple staff members to restrain him, according to the arrest report.

The educator was rushed to the hospital for her injuries, according to the arrest report.

When he was escorted away by deputies, he spit at the teacher and "made comments that when he comes back he was going to kill her", according to the arrest report.

While the arresting deputy was typing up his report, he allegedly asked what was going to happen to him and if he "could go back to the group home" before kicking the deputies desk and computer.

He faces charges for felony aggravated battery with bodily harm.