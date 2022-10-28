Escaped felon out of Pinellas County recaptured, back in custody

The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies were able to capture the escaped inmate and take him back into custody Friday afternoon.

The recapture of 21-year-old Daniel Sawyer comes about seven hours after he escaped Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office reports.

Sawyer ran off from a Florida Department of Corrections probation officer and Allied Universal Services transporter officer during a custody exchange just before 11 a.m., the sheriff's office reports. He ran toward Ulmerton Road with one handcuff still hanging from his right hand.

"The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office K9 Unit, Flight Unit and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Bloodhound conducted an extensive search for several hours," the sheriff's office said prior to Sawyer being taken into custody.

There were actives charges of escape and a warrant for violation of probation while he was missing.

Earlier Friday, High Point Elementary School was placed on closed campus status as the sheriff's office searched for Sawyer, the sheriff's office said in a statement. The school is about a five-minute drive away from Ulmerton Road.