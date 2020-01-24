JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local mother is demanding answers after her son was shot and killed by police on Tuesday during an undercover operation on the Northside

"I'm hurt, but I am a woman of wisdom, knowledge and understanding," Yvonno Kemp said.

Her youngest son, Reginald Boston Jr. was shot and killed by police on Tuesday at the Hampton Ridge Apartments on Harts Road, where he lived his stepmother.

"I'm not going to sugarcoat nothing concerning this situation, I want some answers. I want evidence and I am not going to sit down on it," Kemp said. "He's not going to be another statistic.

Police said the shooting happened after a robbery during an iPhone sale. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Boston and two other men were involved.

Investigators said one of the men pulled out a handgun and refused to obey commands. Officers ended up shooting at Boston and the two other men, police said. Boston died at the scene.

Kemp said she remains skeptical. She said her 20-year-old son was an aspiring gospel rapper who never had a run-in with the law. He was also the father of a 10-month-old boy.

"He is not a monster, he was not a thug, that wasn't him and anybody you talk to will tell you that was not him no matter what they try to make him out to be," Kemp said.

She said she is devastated at the thought of having to bury her own son, however, she's relying on her faith to press on.

“I'm confident, even though he got shot and died, I'm confident that Reginald is in the Kingdom of God," Kemp said.