Wrongfully convicted of murder in 1976, Clifford Williams and his nephew Nathan Myers celebrated their release from prison last week.

But with freedom comes challenges – and potential pitfalls.

“Too much too soon when he gets back out can cause a downward spiral,” Williams’ case manager Ronnie Cage with Operation New Hope tells First Coast News. “Life is totally different from what he knew in 1976.”

The men – now 76 and 61 – are the first to be exonerated by the State Attorney’s Office Conviction Integrity Unit.

It’s Cage’s job to help returning citizens reacclimate to life on the outside. He says former inmates face challenges that range from depression and anxiety to trouble finding work. But he’s never seen a case like this one.

“I’m 56 years old I’ve never witnessed anything like that in my life,” Cage says. “I’ve never witnessed somebody who’s been incarcerated 43 years who didn’t do the crime, get out.”

On Saturday, Williams was reunited with relatives he’s never met – including grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cage, who was at the celebration, said it was a reminder that families also experience the trauma of prison. “The 43 years he did behind bars -- his family did that too.”

Paula Jameson, a medical case manager at Operation New Hope, was initially worried about the emotional intensity of the homecoming. “I didn’t want him to be overwhelmed,” she says. “But they handled it perfectly and it went well.”

Jameson noted that Williams, who looked dazed and uncertain during his release Thursday, was more exuberant at his Saturday homecoming. “He looked a lot frailer than he is. He’s a tough guy.”

Given his wrongful conviction, Jameson thought he might also carry bitterness. “I was telling my husband I think I would probably be angry coming out.” But Williams exhibited none of that, she says. “He has come out and he has such a clear spirit.”

Florida has a compensation statute that allows wrongfully convicted inmates to make a claim. The amount is capped at $50,000 annually, with a maximum of $2 million. Williams’ nephew Nathan Myers, who was 18 when he was arrested, is expected to file a claim. But because Clifford Williams had a prior felony offense, he is not eligible.

Cage says he believes that’s wrong, and that the Williams family is owed something. “Think about that – 43 years for something he didn’t do. There’s not a price you can put on that. There’s not a check big enough.”