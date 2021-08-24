A full recovery from the student is expected, according to the sheriff's office.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The quick thinking of a Hernando County Sheriff's Office deputy helped save the life of a choking 5-year-old.

According to a press release, Deputy Shaun Duval, a school resource officer at Challenger K-8 School of Science and Mathematics, was monitoring a lunch period when the kindergartener began choking.

Deputies say a staff member was already at the student's lunch table attempting to provide first aid when Deputy Duval rushed over.

"Deputy Duval immediately began performing the Heimlich maneuver on the student and was able to successfully dislodge a piece of food that was obstructing the student's airway," the sheriff's office wrote.

The student is reported to have recovered quickly from the incident before being taken to the school clinic to be evaluated by EMS. Afterward, the 5-year-old's parent was called to pick them up from school.