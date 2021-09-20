Police said the boy and girl hit by gunfire were 17. They expected the teenagers to survive. Officers said they took a boy into custody for the shooting.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said two teenagers were shot at Heritage High School Monday morning.

By 2:50 p.m., the person investigators believe was responsible for the shooting was taken into custody off of school campus.

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the people hurt in the shooting were a 17-year-old boy, who was grazed with a bullet to the side of his head, and a 17-year-old girl who was shot in her leg. Drew expected both teenagers to survive.

He said the victims knew the accused shooter prior to the shooting. Drew said the suspect is a teenage boy, but would not confirm if he was a student at Heritage High.

Police said the first calls about the shooting came in at 11:38 a.m.

At least two other people had to go to the hospital. One person had a sprained or broken arm. Police said the injury happened as people evacuated the building. The other person had asthma issues.

When students evacuated the building, they were sent to the tennis courts where parents were able to meet them.

In a tweet, Gov. Ralph Northam urged "people to please avoid the area and follow all instructions from law enforcement."

Police also said reports of shooters at other schools in Newport News were false.

SUSPECT IN CUSTODY: NNPD Chief Steve Drew says a juvenile male is in custody for the Heritage High School shooting.



I asked, Drew did not say if suspect is a student. Suspect was arrested *off-site* about 1:30 p.m. No name or age as of now @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/oydhXAZ8Lx — Evan Watson (@EvanWatsonNews) September 20, 2021

Chief Drew said his officers, members of the FBI, and Virginia State Police troopers searched every part of the school in the hours after the incident to make sure there was no one still inside it.

Investigators said they recovered evidence at the scene of the shooting and other parts of the school grounds, but the police chief said he couldn't provide specifics about the evidence.

Newport News Public Schools Chief of Operations, Rahard Wright, told 13News Now that Huntington Middle School and Heritage High School will both be closed tomorrow. He did not say when they will reopen.

The school's website said all afterschool activities are canceled Monday for all NNPS schools.

After the suspect was taken into custody, Governor Northam sent a follow-up tweet thanking "the first responders for their heroic work today." He went on to say, "Our prayers are with those hospitalized, their families, and the entire community. Virginia has made great strides to reduce gun violence—and we have more work to do."

Pam and I are grateful to the first responders for their heroic work today in Newport News. Our prayers are with those hospitalized, their families, and the entire community. Virginia has made great strides to reduce gun violence—and we have more work to do. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 20, 2021

My staff and I are closely monitoring the shooting at Heritage High School. Police are advising all parents to pick up their students from the school's tennis courts. https://t.co/vaVrYog1oh — Rep. Bobby Scott (@BobbyScott) September 20, 2021