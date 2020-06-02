Watch First Coast News at 11 p.m. Sunday and GMJ Monday for On Your Side's Keitha Nelson's complete interview.

The First Coast and much of the country remained captivated after Kamiyah Mobley was found in South Carolina 18 years after being kidnapped as an infant from a Jacksonville hospital.

As the country got to know her through a series of TV interviews, one stood out and not for good reason. In March 2018, Mobley was on an episode of the reality TV show "Iyanla: Fix My Life" which airs on Oprah Winfrey's OWN Network.

Mobley had an explosive - and public - confrontation with the show's host Iyanla Vanzant.

First Coast News' Keitha Nelson sat down recently with Mobley's father, Craig Aiken and discussed a number of topics, including the viral blow up his daughter had with the TV host.

"She (Iyanla Vanzant) made it drama. She kept pushing my daughter," Aiken said. "She was trying to push (Kamiyah) for the camera."

Watch First Coast News at 11 p.m. Sunday and GMJ Monday for On Your Side's Keitha Nelson's complete interview.

"I got some good news and some bad news." Watch Kamiyah Mobley's father explain how he learned his newborn daughter was kidnapped.