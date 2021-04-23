Here's where to safely dispose medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In collaboration with Mayo Clinic, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office will participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
A community drop location will be set up at the Mayo Clinic hospital entrance located at 4500 San Pablo Road on Saturday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This event aims to provide individuals with a safe way to dispose prescription drugs while also educating the public. The event is free and anonymous.
Officials say individuals are welcomed to turn in prescription drugs, schedule II-V controlled substances and non-controlled drugs.
The items that will not be accepted include over-the-counter drugs, illegal (schedule I) drugs, needles/syringes/sharps containers, medical devices/batteries, aerosol cans/inhalers, chemicals, mercury-containing devices, radioactive drugs, and liquid chemotherapy drugs.
Those who are unable to attend Saturday's event can drop off unused prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications at the public entrance of police headquarters off of Forsyth Street in downtown Jacksonville.
The dropbox is accessible 8 a.m. - 10 p.m., seven days a week.