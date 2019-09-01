The Arizona-based grocer, Sprouts, announced on Tuesday that it is eyeing a grand opening at the Markets at Town Center sometime in the second quarter, according to our news partners, the Jacksonville Business Journal.

Sprouts plans to open at the former Best Buy location, 4873 Town Center Parkway. At this time, the company didn't announce a firm opening date.

It marks the first Sprouts in Northeast Florida.

The Jacksonville Business Journal also reports that Sprouts is looking into a second location at Beach and Tamaya Boulevards.

When asked, Sprouts is usually compared to Whole Foods or Fresh Market. It sells fresh, organic and natural foods at more than 300 locations nationwide.