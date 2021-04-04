x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Local News

Here's what stores are open on Easter

Some of the stores that are open include Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.
Credit: AP
FILE - This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart launched a pilot program Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, using drones to deliver groceries and household essentials in a North Carolina city. The retail giant is using drones from Flytrex in Fayetteville, where it says it hopes to gain insight into customers' and its workers' experience with the technology. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Easter Sunday has returned, and while many businesses will be opened, some will be closed in observance of the spring holiday.

If you are looking to get some last-minute items for your Easter cookout, you still have plenty of options.

These stores will be open on Easter:

  • Walmart
  • Winn-Dixie
  • CVS Pharmacy
  • Walgreens
  • Trader Joe's
  • Whole Foods
  • Dollar General
  • Wawa
  • Buc-ee's
  • BJ's Wholesale

These stores will be closed:

  • Publix
  • Lowe's
  • Target 
  • Costco
  • Sam's Club 
  • Best Buy 
  • TJ Maxx 
  • Marshall's
  • Home Goods
  • Kohl's
  • Burglinton
  • Dick's Sporting Goods (Most locations)
  • Dillard's
  • Five Below
  • Hobby Lobby
  • J.C. Penney
  • Macy's
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • Office Depot
  • OfficeMax
  • Party City