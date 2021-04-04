Here's what stores are open on Easter

Some of the stores that are open include Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, CVS Pharmacy and Walgreens.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Easter Sunday has returned, and while many businesses will be opened, some will be closed in observance of the spring holiday.

If you are looking to get some last-minute items for your Easter cookout, you still have plenty of options.

These stores will be open on Easter:

Walmart

Winn-Dixie

CVS Pharmacy

Walgreens

Trader Joe's

Whole Foods

Dollar General

Wawa

Buc-ee's

BJ's Wholesale

