Here's what stores are open on Easter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Easter Sunday has returned, and while many businesses will be opened, some will be closed in observance of the spring holiday.
If you are looking to get some last-minute items for your Easter cookout, you still have plenty of options.
These stores will be open on Easter:
- Walmart
- Winn-Dixie
- CVS Pharmacy
- Walgreens
- Trader Joe's
- Whole Foods
- Dollar General
- Wawa
- Buc-ee's
- BJ's Wholesale
These stores will be closed:
- Publix
- Lowe's
- Target
- Costco
- Sam's Club
- Best Buy
- TJ Maxx
- Marshall's
- Home Goods
- Kohl's
- Burglinton
- Dick's Sporting Goods (Most locations)
- Dillard's
- Five Below
- Hobby Lobby
- J.C. Penney
- Macy's
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Nordstrom Rack
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Party City