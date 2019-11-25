It's no secret that Thanksgiving can be expensive. That's why organizations around the First Coast are helping out by giving away free turkeys and other holiday items.

Jacksonville Jaguars' Dede Westbrook will help Winn-Dixie and Feeding Northeast Florida donate 500 Thanksgiving turkeys and holiday essentials to the Northside community on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.

The turkeys will be given out in the parking lot of Tiger Academy located at 6079 Bagley Road.

This donation event is free and open to the public, while supplies last.

For more information about Winn-Dixie, please visit www.winndixie.com and www.segrocers.com.