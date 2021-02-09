Here's how to apply for Jacksonville’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program

The funds will be available to residents to cover up to 12 months of rent and utility payments with the option for an additional three months.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The application portal for the City of Jacksonville's Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program will reopen Friday, September 3 at 8 a.m.

Applications will be accepted continuously until all funds are expended, city officials say.

The funds will be available to residents to cover up to 12 months of rent and utility payments with the option for an additional three months if determined necessary to ensure housing stability.

Partnering agencies JEA and the United Way of Northeast Florida will continue administering the program. Federal guidelines require qualifying individuals and families to have an income that falls below 80% of the area median income.

In addition to the income requirements, applicants must meet the following criteria:

• A resident of Duval County (this includes the Beaches and the Town of Baldwin)

• Part of an “Eligible household”