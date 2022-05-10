x
SpaceX Dragon capsule successfully splashes down off the First Coast

The capsule was expected to break the sound barrier and produce a sonic boom, but many people along the First Cost did not report hearing one.
Credit: nasa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The SpaceX Dragon Freedom crew ship successfully splashed down off Florida's Atlantic coast at 4:55 p.m.

More specifically, the splashdown occurred just north of the First Coast.

Meteorologist Robert Speta said you might have been able to see the rocket coming into the atmosphere.

Did you catch a glimpse? Remember to share any photos you take with First Coast Weather Watchers.

