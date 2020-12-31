Here are the Top 20 highest-paying jobs in Jacksonville’s public agencies

The Times-Union compiled a list of the top 20 highest-paid public employees, leaving out JEA officials who were fired before the year ended.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Even though a lot changed at JEA in 2020, being CEO of Jacksonville’s electric and water utility still pays more than any other job in local government.

But the yawning pay gap between that post and top jobs at other Jacksonville independent authorities has been shrinking, a Times-Union review of public employees’ top salaries in 2020 shows.

Retired JEA CEO Paul McElroy set the paycheck standard in May, when he netted a $560,373 salary for temporarily returning to bring order to an agency convulsed by local and federal investigations involving ex-CEO Aaron Zahn and the failed bid to sell the taxpayer-owned utility. When Jay Stowe succeeded McElroy as the utility’s permanent CEO in late November, he signed a $560,000-a-year contract, too.

But while JEA closed the year paying $40,000 more than Zahn’s base salary had been, other agencies had raised chef executives’ pay that much or more without all the drama.

Jacksonville Port Authority CEO Eric Green’s pay increased about $68,000, to $392,581, in a year when the port’s container shipping business dipped because of the coronavirus pandemic and revenue fell seven percent.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority CEO Nathaniel Ford earned a $60,482 increase, to $388,300.

And Jacksonville Aviation Authority CEO Mark VanLoh also scored a $40,000 pay raise, raising his salary to $305,000.

The raises came out in the newspaper’s survey of the five biggest paychecks at each of 10 Jacksonville agencies: the City of Jacksonville, JTA, JEA, JaxPort, JAA, Duval County School Board, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser, and Clerk of Court. The surveyed salaries — which covered 54 people, because several earned identical salaries —– added up to about $10.7 million in the 2019-20 budget year.

The Times-Union compiled a list of the top 20 highest-paid public employees, leaving out JEA officials who were fired before the year ended.

While there's a real question whether it's reasonable to compare salaries for jobs as different as collecting taxes and running a transit system, the numbers give some idea of what ambitious public employees' wildest dreams might realistically look like.

The top salary earner at City Hall, Chief Administrative Officer Brian Hughes, was paid $313,5000, a 4.5 percent improvement over the year before.

But the executive who may have had her best year — Duval Public Schools Superintendent Diana Greene, named the state's superintendent of the year in December — kept the same $275,000 she had the year before.

None of Jacksonville’s elected executives earned enough to be part of a list of the city’s top 20 earners. But Mayor Lenny Curry might come close in the new budget year which started Oct. 1, when his salary rose from $180,332 to $206,218.

That change happened because city law bases his salary on the salaries of the constitutional officers, and state law said they were entitled to pay raises when Duval County’s population grew to more than a million people.