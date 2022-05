Herbie Hancock sprinkled magic Friday night at Jacksonville Jazz Fest. Final day, Sunday

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Herbie Hancock doled out the audible treats Friday night at Jacksonville Jazz Fest.

He sauntered with his keytar and got cosmic with his vocoder vocal effect, putting on a fantastic set.

Herbie is 82-years-old, and he's still got it.

Final day of the Jazz Fest is Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m.