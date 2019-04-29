JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Clay County High School baseball player was saved by a heart screening.

Donovan Wimberly still has a few obstacles ahead of him before getting the all clear to return to the sport he loves. With the help of his teammates, the community and a local organization – his family can focus on the teen’s health.

The issue is with Wimberly's coronary artery, discovered by a voluntary test from non-profit SafeBeat.

“The cardiologist told me a lot of times it is sudden cardiac arrest,” Donovan's mother, Erica Wimberly, said.

His teammates and coaches lined up a tournament with the proceeds helping his family pay medical bills. Now there’s another group stepping-up to help -- Colton’s Heart.

The organization is named in honor of Colton Jackson – he was just 11 years old when an accident took his life. His mother, Carole Jackson, started the organization to give back.

“We also knew that because of his kindness that we wanted to help others and help other children especially,” Jackson said.

She estimates the group has helped nearly 100 families with kids in need. Donovan’s case was brought to her attention through a member of her board and a baseball parent herself. After First Coast News aired Donovan's story on April 26, the group went to work.

“Work and bills, we just want them to be with Donovan as he goes through this and be with him in his recovery and be able to live those lifelong dreams and be able to fulfill them,” Jackson said.

She said the group also hands out blessing bags for parents at their child’s bedside at Wolfson’s Children's Hospital. Filled with a toothbrush and notepad, the gesture goes a long way.

Jackson said they encourage anyone who is able to donate to Donovan's family. Currently, Colton's Heart is organizing a golf tournament to raise funds for all the children and families they can help.