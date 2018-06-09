RAIFORD, Fla. -- It is "The Unexpected Gift." The title is appropriate because Chris Langston, a veteran with PTSD, never expected help from behind bars.

Langston, who served our country in the Marines in Iraq, came home to struggles. Then, just when he was managing his PTSD with his service dog, he got a call one day. His house was on fire.

He lost everything.

First Coast News aired his story and help poured in to build Langston a new home.

Then an unusual call came in. Turns out about 70 Vietnam Veterans at Union Correctional Institution were sitting around watching First Coast News and saw the story on Langston.

Some people just sat there quietly. "And it put other people in tears," says inmate Ed Shook. He's a Vietnam veteran who serves as head of VVA Chapter 1080 inside the maximum security prison.

The Vietnam Veterans of America awarded Chapter 1080 the top national honor in 2017 among all incarcerated chapters.

Shook himself received the top individual award.

So with that legacy of recognition due to a will for community service, the veterans at Union C.I. decided to help Langston.

They walked in circles in hot weather inside the prison during a 3-day walkathon and they made wooden desk name plaques by hand. Community members donated money to recognize their efforts.

In all, the group raised $1000 to help Langston and several thousand more to help other needy groups.

According to Gary Newman, Chapter 1080's advisor from the community, some 65 percent of the veterans in at Union C.I. are combat veterans.

But their experiences after Vietnam differ greatly from Langston's. Ron Winters, Larry Woodward, Ken Chaky and Shook all talk about their memories coming home from Vietnam.

Asked, "Did anyone ever say,'Thank you' for your service?'" Chaky says, "Decades later."

Woodard remembers people walking by him and fellow veterans just back on American soil and -- seeing them in uniform --- spiting on them.

Winters says, though, "We've stepped up to help a brother to assist in any way we can."

Their efforts, they say, fit the VVA's motto: "Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another."

Langston watched the story of the veterans behind bars on a computer in advance of the TV airdate. As that motto was spoken, Langston's eyes filled with tears.

"We didn't get disrespected like they did," he says.

Langston says he feels "just overwhelmed" by their help from behind bars. "If inmates can raise me a thousand dollars, anything can happen."

Shook says, "He means a lot to us because he wore the uniform."

The new house for Langston will be built in Bradford County, Florida.

A non-profit in Keystone Heights, Embrace Community Center, is coordinating the house construction project. The goal is to break ground this fall.

If you want to volunteer your supplies or sweat equity, call Kasey Bryan at 351-727-9304.

