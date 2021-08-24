Help available for homeowners looking to get above rising waters in St. Augustine

The City of St. Augustine holds workshops for homeowners to learn how FEMA can help pay to elevate or rebuild frequently-flooded houses

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The First Coast has experienced flooding all too many times in the last six years or so since Hurricane Matthew in 2016.

One way to continue living in houses that continue to flood is to elevate them. But that can be pricey.

The City of St. Augustine is leading an effort to help homeowners maneuver through the FEMA funding system to keep their houses dry in future storms without breaking the bank.

FEMA can help foot the bill for elevating or rebuilding at an elevated level.

Jessica Beach is St. Augustine’s Resilience Officer. She is the go-to person when talking about adapting to rising waters in this low-lying city.

She said, "We’ve been hearing the need, and this is the first time we can offer a program to start that process and connecting residents with resources."

The City of St. Augustine will hold workshops this week for residents to meet and learn from consultants who know how to work the FEMA process and get the most for the FEMA buck.

"It’s very expensive to help elevate these older homes in these flood areas," Beach said. "I’ve heard it can cost $80,000 - $100,000 just to physically raise structures."

Some homeowners across the city have already paid to raise or completely rebuild because their homes had flooded at least one in the last few years. FEMA is willing to help pay in order to reduce the risk of having to pay out for flooding repairs in the future.

Meanwhile, Beach and her public works colleagues are working on infrastructure to help alleviate flooding city wide.