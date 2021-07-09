Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Fruit Cove, deputy unhurt

The incident happened during a traffic stop at about 4:23 p.m. in the Julington Creek area.

FRUIT COVE, Fla. — A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Fruit Cove, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:23 p.m., a St. Johns County deputy stopped a vehicle in the Julington Creek area, the sheriff's office said during a press briefing Tuesday evening.

During that traffic stop, both the deputy and the man who was stopped each fired one shot, the sheriff's office said. The man, who authorities have no identified at this time, was killed. The deputy was not injured in the incident.

Authorities did find a firearm on the man killed by the deputy, the sheriff's office said. There was no one else involved in the incident, the sheriff's office said.

The reason for the traffic stop is under investigation.

The sheriff's office said there is no threat to the public. However, people are urged to avoid the area if possible.