Large police presence reported in Julington Creek area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is heavy police activity at Julington Creek near San Jose Boulevard.

A neighbor across the street from the scene says it’s happening on Toucan Drive. He and his wife were told by law enforcement to evacuate.

Police didn't release any details, but a photographer with First Coast News said about 20 police officers were on the scene. Officers seem to be gathered in the area of an abandoned bank and Fresh Market in the area.

Police have blocked of a neighborhood in the area of San Jose Boulevard and Julington Creek Road. Neighbors told First Coast News there was a helicopter that hovered above the scene between 45 minutes to an hour.

