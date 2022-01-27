Heavy police presence in Moncrief area due to multi-vehicle crash with injuries

Three people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence in the Moncrief Road and Rowe Avenue area while officials respond to a multiple vehicle crash.

Three people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

A car flipped over in the crash.

The scene is taped off while officials investigate. Please use caution and avoid the area.