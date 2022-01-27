x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Heavy police presence in Moncrief area due to multi-vehicle crash with injuries

Three people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries
Credit: FCN

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is a heavy police presence in the Moncrief Road and Rowe Avenue area while officials respond to a multiple vehicle crash. 

Three people were transported with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

A car flipped over in the crash. 

The scene is taped off while officials investigate. Please use caution and avoid the area. 

First Coast News has a team on the way to the scene and will update you with the latest information as soon as it is available.

Credit: FCN

Related Articles

In Other News

Deputies: One dead after truck rolls over during crash in St. Johns County