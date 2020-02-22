Police are responding to a reported officer-involved-shooting in the Northside area Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting took place near the intersection of Lem Turner Road and Trout River Boulevard.

Officers said no officers were injured in the shooting but the suspect was transported to a local hospital.

A witness told First Coast News that a man approached him with a large butcher knife saying that he was going to "stick someone."

That man then ran across Lem Turner Road with the knife before being confronted by police, the witness said.

The witness said he then saw the man running away from police with the knife still in his hand before officers and the man went behind a building.

Roads in the area have been blocked off as police continue investigating.

Stay with us as this develops.